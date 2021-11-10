Woodline Partners LP Has $6.99 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $711.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $668.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $439.71 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.