Woodline Partners LP Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.05% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,477,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

