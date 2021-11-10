Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 284,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 24,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

