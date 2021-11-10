Woodline Partners LP Reduces Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,656 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.22% of DouYu International worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

