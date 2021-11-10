Woodline Partners LP Sells 21,790 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.81.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

