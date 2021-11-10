Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

WKHS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 229,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,407,851. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 271.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Workhorse Group worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

