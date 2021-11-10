Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $439 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.27 million.Workiva also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.32 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,438. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

