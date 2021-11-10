Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 41,034 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

