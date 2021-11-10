Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,774,096 shares of company stock valued at $111,668,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

