Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

