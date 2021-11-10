Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

