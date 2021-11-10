Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 12,402 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 808.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

