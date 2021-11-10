Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.