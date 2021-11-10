Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 18,753 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,753 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 214,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar stock opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

