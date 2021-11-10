Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 157,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.