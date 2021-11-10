WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded by Shore Capital to Buy

Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP (LON:WPP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,092.50 ($14.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 996.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.39. The company has a market capitalization of £12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 715.21 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

