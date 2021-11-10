WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. WPP has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $74.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 50.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

