Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $189.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $8.93 or 0.00013345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $585,911.36 and $189.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00075200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00077096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,803.37 or 0.99826643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.06999352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00020415 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

