WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

WSPOF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.97. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

