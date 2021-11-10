Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of WYNN traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 135,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,861. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

