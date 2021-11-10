X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 45,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 55,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

