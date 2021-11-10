Xencor’s (XNCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Xencor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Xencor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Xencor by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Xencor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Xencor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

