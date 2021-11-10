Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.10. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $213.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.