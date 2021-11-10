Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Xperi stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 354,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xperi stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

