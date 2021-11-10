Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 813,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. Xperi has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xperi stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

