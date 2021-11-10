Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

YMAB stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $983.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

