Yueh-Se Ho Sells 51,742 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

