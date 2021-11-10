Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlas has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.