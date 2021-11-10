Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 510.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,473. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $174.36 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

