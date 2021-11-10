Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in Immatics by 104.7% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

