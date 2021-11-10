Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.03. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,634. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.09. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.35.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

