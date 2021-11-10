Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Announce -$1.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $84.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.51.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

