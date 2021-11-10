Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

