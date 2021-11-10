Zacks: Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report sales of $534.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.00 million and the lowest is $470.53 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPE. Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,584. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

