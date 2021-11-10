Zacks: Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post sales of $27.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $31.34 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $103.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.04 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $139.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Codexis has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Codexis by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Codexis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Codexis by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

