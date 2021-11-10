Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.67 Million

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $523.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $488.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. 213,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,140. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

