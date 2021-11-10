Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.31. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE FND traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,511. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,661 shares of company stock worth $33,104,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

