Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

