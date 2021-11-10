Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $1.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,655. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.