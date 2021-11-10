Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,952. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,590,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $13,739,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

