Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report sales of $977.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $931.19 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.65. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,389. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $528.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

