Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

SMAR stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

