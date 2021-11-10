Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the lowest is $3.49. Teleflex posted earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.32. 663,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $338.68 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

