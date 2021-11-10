Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 192,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,292. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.