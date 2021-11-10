Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,811 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Garmin by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,306,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

