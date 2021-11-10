Zacks Investment Management Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

