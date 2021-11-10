Zacks Investment Management Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $1,448,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,772 shares of company stock worth $29,898,098. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

