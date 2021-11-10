Zacks Investment Management Purchases 4,447 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SC. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

SC stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.