Zacks Investment Management Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,950. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.