Zacks Investment Management Takes $6.71 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Illumina by 41,892.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $5,896,697 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $395.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $292.65 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

